C-Care Uganda launches advanced MRI service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Uganda, the leading provider of premium healthcare services, has unveiled its latest innovation: a state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner at its flagship facility, C-Care IHK. This milestone marks a new era in diagnostic imaging, enabling precise, non-invasive, and fast medical diagnoses for patients across Uganda.

The new 1.5 Tesla Magnetom Altea MRI scanner leverages cutting-edge AI technology to deliver unmatched imaging quality and efficiency. With the ability to perform routine scans in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, the system ensures both speed and accuracy, addressing critical healthcare challenges like long diagnostic wait times and the need for overseas referrals.

Key Features of the C-Care MRI Service

High Magnetic Strength (1.5 Tesla): Produces detailed and precise imaging across a wide spectrum of medical conditions.

Advanced AI Integration: Optimizes workflows and enhances image quality for better diagnostic accuracy.

Patient-Centric Design: Offers a comfortable, stress-free experience during scans.

Rapid Turnaround Times: Routine scans completed in record time, enabling timely treatment decisions.

During the unveiling event, Azhar Sundhoo, Chief Executive Officer of C-Care Uganda, highlighted the organization’s vision and strategy. He said, “This development positions C-Care further as a market leader in healthcare, demonstrating our commitment to doing the right thing for our patients. We are also proud to announce investments in diagnostic centers in other regions, including Mukono, Mbale, and Gulu, ensuring that advanced healthcare is accessible to all Ugandans. Our vision remains steadfast: to make healthcare accessible and comprehensive in every sense.”

Sundhoo also extended his gratitude to the team driving this success saying, “I want to thank the exceptional leadership of our General Managers, Dr. Miriam Musinga Mutero at C-Care IHK and Andrew Mugalu at C-Care IMC. Their dedication ensures that our mission of delivering world-class healthcare becomes a reality.”

Dr. Miriam Musinga Mutero, General Manager of C-Care IHK, stated, “With the introduction of our advanced MRI service, we now have the ability to conduct comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team discussions and provide solutions for our patients more effectively. We no longer need to refer patients out; our diagnostic services are now complete.

The MRI allows us to perform a wide range of tests, from routine to complex, that were previously unavailable in Uganda. We welcome collaborations with other healthcare providers and invite them to bring their referralsto C-Care IHK. We need to work together towards our shared goal of making Uganda a healthier nation.”

Beyond C-Care IHK, the organization is expanding its diagnostic capabilities to regions including Mukono, Mbale, and Gulu, ensuring that advanced healthcare services are accessible to all Ugandans.

“Our vision is clear: to make healthcare accessible, inclusive, sustainable and impactful,” Sundhoo concluded.

C-Care Uganda, serving over 500,000 patients annually through its network of 22 facilities, is at the forefront of healthcare innovation. This investment reinforces its commitment to compassionate, inclusive, and patient-focused care while positioning the organization as a market leader in healthcare excellence.