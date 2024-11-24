Byanyima Tells Museveni: Listen to dissenting voices

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS and wife of Dr. Kizza Besigye, has urged President Museveni to accept and listen to dissenting voices, emphasizing that those who disagree or oppose him are not enemies of Uganda.

Byanyima, speaking to journalists at her home in Kasangati-Wakiso on Saturday, expressed her concerns about the arrest of Dr. Kizza Besigye. She said that the charges against him are framed by the regime, a tactic they have employed multiple times before.

A visibly distressed Winnie Byanyima reminded President Museveni of their shared past when he had convinced them to join him in the fight for justice and democracy, which was also a risk for their lives and now seeing them as enemies is regrettable.

“But let me say this directly to President Museveni, many people have disagreed with you, and this is not a crime to disagree with you. You led us to win the war, but you can’t continue applying military war tactics on those who disagree with you forever. It is wrong.” Byanyima said.

She added: When you brought the army into politics, did it help? No. So I ask you please listen. Seek the way of peace, discuss, even with those you don’t agree with in politics. There are many good opinions everywhere. Many NRM leaders have left including me; it is not because we’re bad people, but because there was no room for discussion.”’Byanyima added.

According to Byanyima, Dr Kiiza Besigye loves his country and family and shouldn’t be tormented for life due to his views on making Uganda a better place.

Byanyima, who visited her husband, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, and his co-accused Hajji Obed Kamulegeya at Luzira prison on Friday, said that although they are in good condition, they are anxious about being tried in a military court, which they fear may not provide a fair and impartial trial.

She doesn’t think her husband’s arrests are necessarily connected to the upcoming 2026 General Elections, but she’s adamant that wanting to contest an election shouldn’t make someone a traitor or an enemy of the state.

Byanyima who is demanding justice for the husband and co-accused, said that the family members especially the children of Kamulegeya and his son in the USA are traumatized by their father’s arrest on framed charges.

Besigye and his co-accused were on Saturday kidnapped from Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where they had gone to attend a book launch of Martha Karua, a prominent opposition leader in Kenya.

They were kept at Makindye military barracks and produced to the court martial on Wednesday, charged with possession of firearms and remanded to Luzira Prisons until December 2.

******

URN