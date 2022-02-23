Buvuma authorities under spotlight for accepting dysfunctional water plant

Buvuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buvuma district authorities are under the spotlight for receiving a non-functional water plant from a contractor. The leaders received the Shillings 1.6billion water plant from PROF Technical Services limited in Bugaya sub county in November 2021.

The plant was designed to use solar energy to pump water from the lake into reservoirs targeting to serve over 5000 households. The project was funded by the government through the district on a quarterly basis in a period of five financial years.

The district contracted Umbrella organization for management. However, the taps within the community have largely remained dry. Residents accuse the district authorities of accepting a dysfunctional water plant.

Faizo Kibanayita, a resident of Bugaya ‘B’ village, says that they had high expectations of accessing clean water, which isn’t the case.

Annet Okulo says that the money that was spent on setting up and painting the water pump went to waste. She notes they have continued fetching water from the lake despite the presence of the water plant.

Bugaya sub county LC3 chairperson, John Baptist Bijjodolo wants the district to hold the contractor accountable or accept the loss and find ways of fixing the water plant to serve its intended purpose.

Moses Kapoloni, the Buvuma Chief Administrative Officer says the project was handled by his predecessors. He however says that they have identified the challenges failing the project through Umbrella, which was contracted to manage it.

He says that the two pumps installed at the plant are too weak to pump water from the lake to reservoirs at the hill and needs to be changed.

URN