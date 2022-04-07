Thursday , April 7 2022
Burkina Faso’s ex-President Roch Marc Christian Kabore authorized to return home

The Independent April 7, 2022

Roch Marc Christian Kabore. File Photo

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso | Xinhua | Burkina Faso’s ex-president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, arrested on Jan. 24 during the military coup that overthrew him, was authorized on Wednesday to return home, the transitional government announced in a statement.

Kabore will return to his residence in the capital Ouagadougou on Wednesday while measures would be taken to guarantee his safety, according to the statement.

On Jan. 24, the military announced that they had put an end to the functions of Kabore, judging that his management of the security crisis that the country has been experiencing since 2015 “was not effective”.

Since then, he had been in the hands of the new authorities, while his political party, the People’s Movement for Progress (MPP) and sub-regional organizations, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), demanded his unconditional release.

Xinhua

