Bunyoro rejects new DPC for teargassing Catholics and Baganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom has rejected the deployment of Mityana DPC Alex Mwine to Hoima as the new District Police Commander replacing Martin Okoyo.

The kingdom has officially written to the Internal Affairs minister and the Inspector General of Uganda Police opposing the posting of an officer with questionable discipline to be in charge of law and order in Hoima city which is the seat of Bunyoro kingdom.

Mwine caused the Uganda Police Force discomfort for having ordered police officers to fire teargas which affected clergy and worshipers who were celebrating mass and clan elders with members of the Mbogo clan in Mityana district.

On Thursday night, Mwine was reportedly transferred from Mityana to Hoima district as the new District Police Commander. Hoima hosts the official seat and palace of Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon in Hoima, the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga said that the kingdom strongly rejects the deployment of Mwine who has a record of questionable discipline.

The Prime Minister in his address revealed that the kingdom had officially written to the Internal Affairs Minister and the Inspector General of Police requesting them to rescind the transfer of Mwine to Hoima and instead deploy befitting disciplined officers.

The kingdom argues that what is bad in Buganda cannot be good in Bunyoro or in other areas and therefore, it’s not right for them to deploy Mwine before subjecting him to any disciplinary action such that he goes to his next area of operation when he is a changed person.

Angry activists led by Ali Babi and Ausi Balyesima who are residents in Hoima city say that they reject Mwine’s deployment and because of his actions, he shouldn’t be deployed to police any human being, save animals in national parks.

The angry speaking activists add that they are not ready to welcome Mwine who is being promoted to command police in a Hoima which recently got a city status after disrespecting a religious and cultural function and has since failed to apologize individually.

They have threatened that they will either go to court or do something they don’t want to reveal but it will attract the attention of the President Yoweri Museveni should police go ahead and send them Mwine.

The whole Mwine saga started when Mbogo clansmen convened at their ancestral site at Mugulu, Ziggoti town council to attend a religious thanksgiving ceremony for their elder and leader Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante for the long service he had rendered as head of Buganda clans – for seven years.

At the thanks giving ceremony, there was mass being led by the retired Masaka Diocesan Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa. But the function was disrupted by police which fired teargas which caused some people to faint after inhaling it.

They were celebrating the seven years Kasibante had served as the head of Buganda’s 52 clans. Kasibante was recently replaced by Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with Omutaka Namwama Augustine Nsereko.

The firing of teargas was first condemned by Buganda Kingdom and the Catholic Church and in turn, the police sent a delegation of officers led by Chief Political Commissar Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye to apologize.

URN