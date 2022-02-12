Bundibugyo gets UGX 19Bn gravity water scheme

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Water has launched a programme to construct a gravity water scheme in Bundibugyo district.

The 19 Billion project will be funded by the government and the African Development Bank, and will benefit at least 120 villages from more than 18 sub-counties of Harugale, Bubukwanga, Tokwe, Busaru, Kurumya, and others. The project will also put up public sanitation facilities in the benefiting areas.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Eng. Felix Twinomucunguzi, the Assistant Commissioner in the Urban Department, Ministry of Water and Environment said the ministry targets to improve access to safe water. He asked the local leaders and the local community to support the contractor.

He also said that locals who will lose their crops will be compensated in accordance with the district compensation rate.

Twinomucunguzi said the government is focused on constructing more gravity follow schemes in areas that can be reached by gravitational forces. He is optimistic that the project would enhance growth in the community through the provision of basic and essential necessities such as clean and safe water.

The LC3 chairperson Harugale sub county, Alpha Asumani said many residents have been trekking long distances to fetch water from swamps and other water sources that are also normally used by animals. He added that the demand for clean and safe water in the district is increasing every single day.

Adnus Nyakihili, a resident of Harugale acknowledged the joint efforts in empowering and developing the district by providing clean and safe water. She says they have jointly agreed with the ministry on how compensation of the affected persons will be handled and hopes the project will go on smoothly.

Robert Tibakunirwa, the LC V chairperson Bundibugyo asked the Ministry of Water and Environment to consider expanding the project coverage to other parts of the district which don’t have access to safe water.

