Bulambuli Landslide: Inzu Ya Masaba releases disaster report, calls for support

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution has unveiled a report detailing the impact of the recent Bulambuli district landslides. Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Inzu Ya Masaba headquarters in Malukhu, Mbale City, Vicente Waboya, the Minister of Disaster for the institution, shared key findings from the report, which was compiled to address the concerns of the Bamasaba community.

According to the report, 30 bodies have been recovered, with the total number of deaths caused by the disaster standing at 150. The report further indicates that 120 people are still missing, 22 individuals were injured, and 358 houses were buried by landslides. A total of 2,000 people have been displaced, with 1,800 currently housed in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Waboya noted that the most affected areas include Buluganya, where over 100 people lost their lives, as well as Namisinu, Sisiyi, and Sooti sub-counties. The minister emphasized that the report aims to rally support from Bamasaba communities abroad, the Red Cross, non-governmental organizations, and the government. “We will share this report to seek financial aid, relief items, and other assistance for those affected,” Waboya said.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson, confirmed that the number of bodies recovered from the landslides remains at 30.

URN