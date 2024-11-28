Bulambuli Landslide: 12 bodies of victims recovered

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 12 bodies of people who died in the landslides in Bulambuli District have been recovered.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains on Wednesday, buried several homes and destroyed crops, leaving communities in shock and distress. They affected, Masugu Town Council and Kimamolo village in Buluganya Sub-County, where 20 homes were buried.

According to Annette Nagudi the LCV Chairperson of Bulambuli district, residents have since been using rudimentary tools like hoes, garden forks and spades to retrieve bodies. She adds that they are waiting for an excavator from Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA Mbale head office to help recover more bodies.

Richard Namukono, the LCIII Chairperson of Buluganya sub-county says that they expect to recover more bodies several houses were buried.

Emmanuel Masuba one of the residents says that no official from the district or central government has visited the affected areas.

The landslides also occurred in Kesenji village, Zebibi Parish, Bukyabo Sub-County, Sironko District, where 58-year-old Grace Wanyeze was buried inside her home.

