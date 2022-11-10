Bukwo district PDM official dies during budget conference

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elijah Masika Ndinyo, the Bukwo district Parish Development Model (PDM) focal point person, who doubles as the acting district production officer has died.

He collapsed in the district hall on Wednesday afternoon, before presenting a status report on the Parish Development Model during a budget conference.

One of the councilors who attended the budget conference told URN on condition of anonymity, that the deceased collapsed as he was looking for a document he was going to present on PDM in the district.

“I cannot tell exactly which document, but I heard him saying, there is an important paper for my presentation I am looking for, before collapsing,” said the councilor.

He explains that the deceased was rushed to Bukwo hospital since it was near the district headquarters, but the doctors said the officer had already died.

Merisa Cheptegei, the Speaker Bukwo district, said Ndinyo succumbed to cardiac arrest, according to doctors.

“The doctor told us our officer is no more,” Cheptegei said before hanging up the phone.

The deceased’s body is still at Bukwo hospital mortuary pending postmortem, according to Cheptegei.

