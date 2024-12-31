Bukomansimbi NUP leaders slam LOP over attacks on Woman MP

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Unity Platform-NUP leaders in Bukomansimbi district have lashed out at Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament over the insults against their woman MP.

Last week, while attending a burial for the grandmother to the NUP President in Butenga Sub County, in Bukomansumbi district, Ssenyonyi took a swipe at Veronica Nannyondo, whom she accused of betraying the party in its fight against corruption.

In July, at the peak of soliciting signatures to support the censor of Parliamentary Commissioners over the controversial “Service Award,” Nanyondo withdrew her signature on the motion, indicating that she had been duped into appending the signature against her wish.

According to her, the censor motion had been disguised as an attendance form for an opposition caucus meeting held in the Leader of the Opposition’s boardroom, as a plot to raise the required number of signatures.

However, Ssenyonyi used the occasion at the burial in Bukomansimbi to condemn Nanyondo publically, describing her as a foolish leader who deserves no respect. He used derogatory descriptions against the MP, accusing her of senselessly defaming him with allegations of disguising the petition for the censor motion.

However, the remarks have not gone well with the NUP leaders in Bukomansimbi district, who have expressed disappointment against Ssenyonyi’s conduct.

Rose Nandago, the Secretary of the Bukomansimbi NUP Elders Chapter indicates that the statements by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament were reckless and demeaning to both the MP and the electorates in Bukomansimbi.

She has led other leaders to petition the NUP Secretariat, demanding that they call Ssenyonyi to order, restrain him from hurling derogatory insults against fellow leaders, and find appropriate channels for addressing internal contradictions.

Nandago protests the conduct of turning a public gathering into a platform for attacking elected leaders, arguing that it casts them in public disrepute, weakening the party’s support base.

Nandago also accuses the NUP Party President of condoning indiscipline among some cliques in the party, which are now turning up to blackmail whoever attempts to call them to order or to question some of the directives that are issued.

Joseph Ssengooba, the NUP General Secretary for Bukomansimbi district has cautioned the party’s top leaders against promoting the habit of publicly rebuking fellow leaders in the presence of the electorates, arguing that conduct abuses public trust.

He challenged Ssenyonyi to apologise for the derogatory statement he made against the woman MP, as a sign of commitment to observe and uphold discipline in the party.

Ssenyonyi when contacted noted he is yet to receive any petition and could not comment on it.

However, in his speech at the burial noted that he was calling Nanyondo to order and cautioning against losing focus on the party ideologies and official positions.

