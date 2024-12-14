Bukedi NRM party leaders protest delayed payment

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukedi sub-region ruling NRM party top leaders have raised concern about the delayed payment of their arrears.

During the NRM Electoral process engagement meeting presided over by Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson at Butaleja Technical Institute on Friday, the leaders led by Owule George Omoding, the NRM party chairman for Pallisa district who also doubles as the Bukedi sub-region NRM chairman and Ursher Wilson Owere, the Tororo district NRM chairman told Odoi that they are demanding 150 million shillings meant for each of the 151 NRM party offices.

According to the leaders, the party promised to give 150 million shillings to every district NRM executive committee, and 2 million shillings to the District NRM chairperson monthly, but to their surprise, the chairperson gets 2 million shillings quarterly and they are yet to receive that of the executive.

In the meeting that was attended by 96 delegates who included the District NRM executive committee, District NRM Registrars and Administrative secretaries from all the 7 districts of Butaleja, Tororo, Busia, Budaka, Kibuku, Butebu and Pallisa, Dr Tanga Odoi was also reminded of the unfulfilled pledges to the region like Tamacing of Namutumba Butaleja -Lwangoli road and Busolwe Nagongera -Tororo road.

Hasahya Sovereign, the Executive Assistant in the Office of the Director of Publicity and Communication at the NRM Secretariat asked the leaders to be calm as they wait for a response from the Party Chairman.

Steven Mugole, the Member of Parliament for Kabweri County disclosed that he recently had an engagement with NRM party leaders in his constituency but found out that many of them have lost interest in the party activities, which could affect the outcome of the 2026 elections.

Odoi asked the leaders to mobilize the public for the digital membership registration, whose centre is at Busitema University. He also encouraged the youth to take part in the registration ahead of the party’s structure elections early next year.

Odoi, further said that he would present their concerns to the party leadership.

URN