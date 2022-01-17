Bugwe cultural institution launches education fund to support vulnerable children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bwabugwe cultural institution has launched an education fund to support vulnerable children at higher levels of education. The institution has secured over Shillings 15 million from well-wishers within and the diaspora to support the education of vulnerable children who perform well in school but their parents cannot afford to take them to the next level.

The institution has started by awarding scholarships to seven children who performed well in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE and pledged to support them up to the Advanced level of education. The beneficiaries received the scholarship during the launch of the education fund held at the cultural leader’s home in Busumba village in Dabani sub-county.

The institution also launched the Obwene’ngo Junior football tournament for both primary and secondary schools across the district to promote sports talent. Arafat Egesa, the Deputy Premier of Bwabugwe cultural institution says that the program aims at supporting the education of children who fail to proceed to the next level of education due to financial constraints amongst parents.

Philip Wanyama Hasibante Nahama, the Bwabugwe cultural leader also known as Omwene’ngo Wabugwe (King), says that the program intends to fight against the high school dropout rate among children within the area of their jurisdiction.

He urged clan leaders in the institution to sensitize parents who are still sitting with their children to take them back to school despite the fact that some of them were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Wanyama, Oliver Mujah, and Angapetise Erezi are some of the parents whose children received scholarships. They told URN that they have been relieved from the burden of paying school fees. Oliver Mujah says that she had lost hope of taking his daughter after scoring 7 aggregates in the 2020 PLE due to financial constraints.

Gabriel Barasa Makanga, the Busia district senior education officer says that the initiative by the cultural institution to award children scholarships is timely since school schools have reopened.

URN