Bugiri man arrested over human trafficking

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Bugiri district on Wednesday arrested 45-year-old Mohammed Isiiko, the proprietor of Jaro Holdings International Limited, for attempting to traffic young girls and women out of the country.

It is alleged that last month, Isiiko gathered 20 girls from different districts within the Busoga sub-region, locked them up in a house in Busowa town council, Bugiri district and fled. Isiiko was planning to traffic the girls out of the country through neighboring Kenya to the Middle East.

Isiiko is alleged to have solicited unspecified amounts of money from the victims parents, with hopes of linking them with employment agencies in Saudi Arabia.

However, the area local leaders alerted police authorities to investigate the matter after noticing that the labor export agency was not registered with the district.

Tausi Musubika says that she was tasked to acquire a passport and pay connection fees of 240,000 Shillings. Musubika adds that they have been living in unfavorable conditions while sourcing both food and water from well-wishers.

Mariam Namumbya says that Isiiko promised to conduct training on what to expect when they reach the Middle East, but he instead disappeared.

The Busowa town council LC III chairperson Badiru Naminya, says that Isiiko was arrested from his hideout in the suburbs of Bugiri municipality.

Naminya adds that Isiiko failed to avail authorities the required documents.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says that the suspect will be charged with attempted human trafficking and obtaining money by false pretense.

Isiiko is currently detained at Busowa Police Station.

*****

URN