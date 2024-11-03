Buddu win Masaza Cup

Buddu clinched the Masaza Cup title on Saturday, defeating Kyaggwe 1-0 in a hard-fought final at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This year’s final marked the first return of the Masaza Cup to Namboole since 2019 when Bulemeezi claimed a 1-0 win over Busiro.

The match saw a spirited crowd, with Buddu supporters dominating the stands as they celebrated their team’s triumph in the 2024 Masaza Cup.

The match’s decisive moment came in the 22nd minute when Buddu striker Mike Walaga headed in a precise cross from Pius Ssebulime. Walaga’s goal ultimately sealed the victory for Buddu in a tense encounter that kept fans on edge until the final whistle.

Kyaggwe pushed hard to equalize, with one of their best chances falling to Yosam Ssembalirwa, who missed a free header just before halftime. But, despite their efforts, Kyaggwe was unable to break through Buddu’s defence, handing Buddu the win.

The final was graced by the presence of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who attended the Masaza Cup final for the first time since 2022 when it was held at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

This marks Buddu’s third Masaza Cup title, following previous wins in 2016 and 2022. However, Buddu has also faced disappointment in past finals, having lost to Ssingo in 2015 and 2018, and to Gomba in 2021. On the other hand, Kyaggwe reached the Masaza Cup final for the first time in the team’s history.

In their journey to the final, Buddu overcame Kabula in the quarterfinals and Kyaddondo in the semifinals. Kyaggwe earned their place in the final by defeating Ssingo and Buweekula.

But before the final, in the third-place playoff held earlier on Saturday, Buweekula secured a 3-1 victory over Kyaddondo to claim the bronze medal.