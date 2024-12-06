Brookside Limited triumphs at EAC Quality Awards

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Milk processor, Brookside Limited has emerged as a standout performer at the prestigious East African Community (EAC) Quality Awards, clinching the Product of the Year title for its ‘Dairy Best’ brand.

The company also secured the position of First Runner-Up in the Best Company of the Year category, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the region’s dairy industry.

The EAC Regional Quality Awards, an initiative of the EAC Secretariat in partnership with the East African Business Council (EABC), aim to promote a culture of quality across all sectors of the economy in the EAC region.

This annual event brings together winners of National Quality Awards from the six Partner States—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda—with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia participating as observers.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Benson Mwangi, General Manager of Brookside Limited, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to quality throughout its operations.

“Brookside Limited is committed to quality along the entire value chain, right from the farm to the products we deliver to our customers. We believe that good quality milk products are made from good quality milk. To this end, we have invested in stringent milk testing procedures both upstream and downstream to ensure that only high-quality milk is used in our products,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi highlighted Brookside’s significant investments in research and innovation to meet evolving consumer needs, tastes, and preferences while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Brookside’s dedication to excellence is underscored by its certifications from ISO, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, and the Uganda Halal Bureau. In addition, the company is regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, and the Dairy Development Authority, ensuring compliance with stringent quality requirements.

Other winners from Uganda included Thomas and Company, for the MSME category and Tembo Steels for the Large Enterprise Category.

Other winners in the different categories included: CAPS Limited – Tanzania, Said Salim Bakhresa Company Ltd. – Tanzania, ASL Wires & Cables -Kenya, Brookside Dairies – Kenya, CAPS Limited – Tanzania and University of Embu (UoEm) – Kenya.