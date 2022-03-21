BRONZE: Nakaayi wins Uganda first ever Indoors medal

🔴 RESULT

800 m final

Ajee Wilson 🇺🇲 1:59.09 🥇

Freweyni Hailu 🇪🇹 2:00.54 🥈

Halimah Nakaayi 🇺🇬 2:00.66 🥉

➡1500m W final

1⃣ Gudaf #Tsegay 🇪🇹 3:57.19

2⃣ Axumawit Embaye 🇪🇹 4:02.29

3⃣ Hirut Meshesha 🇪🇹 4:03:39

4⃣ Winnie Nanyondo 🇺🇬 4:04.60

5⃣ Josette Norris 🇺🇸 4:04.71

Belgrade, Serbia | THE INDEPENDENT | Halimah Nakaayi made history Sunday evening when she stormed home in third place to win Uganda has first ever medal at the World Indoors Championships.

Having struggled to find her good form last year after suffering a knee problem in April, the 800m reigning World Champion showed she is back with her bronze medal in a time of 2:00.66 – short of her best time this season of 1:58.58.

Nakaayi has been improving her form since the beginning of the season running a good time and most recently in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in France where she became the first woman to run under 2 minutes this year.

A day earlier, Uganda’s 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winnie Nanyondo finished fourth in the 1,500m final.

Gudaf Tsegay,25 led an Ethiopian clean sweep of the medals in the women’s 1500m final, the first by any nation in any event in world indoor history.

Tsegay led from start to finish, crossing the line in 3:57.19. Team mate Embaye took another silver, clocking 4:02.29, with Meshesha claiming bronze in 4:03.39 – ahead of Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo (4:04.60) and Josette Norris of the US (4:04.71).