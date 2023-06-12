Monday , June 12 2023
Britam Holdings and two Kenyan banks to sell health insurance

The Independent June 12, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Britam Holdings has signed a partnership agreement with the Commercial Bank of Kenya (KCB) and the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

Through this agreement, KCB Bancassurance Intermediary and National Bank of Kenya Bancassurance Intermediary will distribute two new health insurance products provided by Britam to SMEs.

Called “KCB Flme Simba Health” and “Uzima Tele Insurance”, the solutions are specifically designed to meet the needs of SMEs, with affordable rates and a flexible payment plan.

Kenya’s SMEs constitute 98% of all businesses, create 30% of the jobs annually as well as contribute 3% of GDP growth. However, underinsurance, fueled by a lack of knowledge on how best to use financial services, how insurance works, or what risks they should seek insurance coverage for has made it almost impossible for these SMEs to fully unlock their potential.

