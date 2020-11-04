BREAKING: Trump rages as Biden takes lead

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | With projections showing that Joe Biden has hit the 270 electoral votes needed to win the US election, President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the development on twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong,” he tweeted.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?,” he said.

Trump had earlier called for voting to stop, ironically hours after it ended and counting in the US elections was underway.

“This is a major fraud on our nation … so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,” he said in an address from the White House.

“All of the sudden, I said, what happened to the election? … they knew they couldn’t win, so they said, ‘let’s go to court’”.