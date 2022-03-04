Bovine pleuropneumonia outbreak reported in Amuru district

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An outbreak of the contagious bovine pleuropneumonia disease has been reported among cattle in Amuru district.

Samuel Ochor, the Amuru District Veterinary Officer says that the disease has been confirmed among dozens of cattle in Okidi North Parish, Atiak sub county, an area that is highly populated by pastoralists.

The disease was confirmed in three kraals belonging to three balalo herdsmen identified as Stephen Bujingo, Geoffrey Sengabo, and one Sabitti.

According to Ochor, samples from the infected animals have been picked and taken for further tests at the government laboratory in Entebbe.

Bovine pleuropneumonia is a respiratory disease of cattle that is notifiable by the World Organization for Animal Health. It is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

It causes productivity losses due to the high mortality and morbidity rates. It is caused by Mycoplasma mycoides subsp.

The disease attacks both young and old cattle and can only be prevented by slaughtering and burning the carcass of the infected animals to avoid further spread because even when treated, cattle can still remain disease carriers.

It presents with loss of appetite, fever, and respiratory signs such as rapid respiratory rate, cough, nasal discharges, and painful, difficult breathing. During hot climates, an infected animal often stands by itself in the shades, its head lowered and extended, its back slightly arched and its limbs turned out.

The carcass of animals suffering from the disease presents lungs with yellowish coverings.

Ochor notes that the mortality rate per kraal with the disease infection is up to 50% when uncontrolled within the shortest time possible. It is however non-zoonotic.

Currently, the district veterinary department is sensitizing farmers against the disease as it awaits a decision from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animals Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF) to quarantine movements from the district.

Samuel Akera, the Atiak sub county chairperson said that his office was yet to be informed on the disease through the area veterinary officer.

