Boeing opens Africa hub in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | Boeing Co. has opened a new regional office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Africa’s fast-growing aviation sector.

The office, which will serve as the company’s regional administrative hub, strengthens Boeing’s 75-year presence on the continent and positions it closer to a market expected to expand significantly in the coming decades.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to the region’s aerospace industry,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia. “It will allow us to forge strategic partnerships, enhance safety standards, and support the growth of Africa’s aviation industry—a key driver of the regional economy.”

The Addis Ababa office will be led by Henok Teferra Shawl, a former executive at Ethiopian Airlines and the new managing director of Boeing Africa. He will oversee engagements with more than 60 airline customers, government agencies, and suppliers across the continent.

“Africa is among the most promising markets in terms of economic and business growth,” Henok said. “Being closer to our partners will allow us to better support their evolving needs and contribute to aviation development across the continent.”

Boeing already maintains a presence in Johannesburg and has field service teams operating in Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, and Togo. Beyond aircraft delivery and maintenance support, the company works with African airlines on fleet modernization, safety programs, and training initiatives, often in partnership with the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

More than 500 Boeing aircraft are currently operating across Africa. Since 2008, the company has invested $22 million in education, economic empowerment, and industrial development initiatives on the continent. Supplier partnerships in Ethiopia, Morocco, and South Africa are valued at approximately $40 million.