Bodies of two fishermen retrieved from Lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two bodies of fishermen who drowned in Lake Albert in Hoima district have been retrieved.

The deceased fishermen are Godfrey Kandole, 30 and another one only identified as Richard 35, both fishermen attached to Kibiro landing site in Kiganja sub county.

Their fishing boat reportedly capsized on Tuesday after it was hit by strong winds. Since then, fishermen have been searching for their bodies.

Godfrey Abigaba, the Kibiro landing site LCI chairperson told Uganda Radio Network on Friday morning that the bodies of the fishermen were retrieved on Thursday evening at around 5pm.

The bodies were later handed over to the relatives for burial arrangements.

In July 2021, two fishermen died in Lake Albert in Kikuube district after their boat capsized.

The deceased were only identified as Ajaruva (35) and Richard (24), both attached to Bugoma landing site in Buhuka parish, Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube district. The incident happened at around 5pm.

The two fishermen met their death when their boat was reportedly hit by strong winds that forced it to capsize.

On June 26, 2021, two fishermen were killed on the lake Albert waters in Kikuube district after their boat was hit by a hippopotamus.

URN