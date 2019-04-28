Bobi Wine composes song against police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has released a song appealing to security operatives to desist from injustices.

In his new song dubbed ‘Afande’, Bobi Wine pleads with the men and women in uniform to stop being used by the regime to violate the rights of citizens.

“Afande, I am not fighting you, I am fighting for you,” goes in part the lyrics.

Afande is a Swahili word to mean a title of respect or a courtesy way to address officers in the armies of East African countries. He mixes English, Kiswahili and local dialects of Luganda, Acholi, and Lusoga to convey his message.

On his Facebook post, Bobi Wine said he composed the song while he was under house arrest.

“I now dedicate to our men in uniform. While we are very grateful for the sacrifices they make to keep us and our country safe, we implore them to stop being used to violate the rights of the citizens,” Bobi Wine said.

The video was directed and produced by Kim XP while producer Sir Dan Magic of Dream Studio’s was charged with producing the audio.

The song captures moments of police and army brutality in the past one year. Its climax was after he was blocked and arrested on his way to his One Love Beach –Busabala where he was slated to address the press about his canceled music concerts on Easter Monday.

“…Afande I am fighting for your well-being because you are paid peanuts. You work so hard but live like a pauper. When you have visitors you have nowhere to accommodate them. Even if you do these things under instruction, you’re a human being. Whatever, situations oppress us, oppress you too…” part of the lyrics of the Afande song.

Behind the scenes of the production of the song, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalilwa was tasked to explain the Lusoga lyrics.

Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, the Kawempe North MP describes the song as a “beautiful piece”. He says Bobi Wine uses his talent to “communicate melodically to the police men and women that manhandle and use excessive force towards us.”

“The video clearly shows the brutality the police use while arresting members of the Opposition and Bobi Wine reminds them that today they might have the power and misuse it but tomorrow it just might not be that!” Ssebagala observes.

URN