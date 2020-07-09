Bob Marley’s One Love reimagined to help children upset by COVID-19 crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The iconic Bob Marley song One Love is to be re-released to support children whose lives have been upset by COVID-19. This is part of a fundraising initiative by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to save children from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, One Love/People Get Ready is an iconic song for millions across the globe with its everlasting message to come together as one to tackle the suffering of children.

The reimagined version of the much-loved reggae anthem will feature members of the Marley family, established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world and children living in vulnerable communities. The new version of the song will go on sale on Friday, July 17.

“Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world”, said Cedella Marley. “Even in a time when we aren’t able to ‘get together’, his message remains true today: we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

All proceeds from the song and related activities will directly support Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children and to ensure the post-pandemic world is more fair and equal for every child.

“One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic, our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and co-operation”, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

UNICEF estimates that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months – almost all of them (over 90 percent) in low or lower-middle income countries where the coronavirus pandemic has placed an additional strain on already fragile health systems and basic services.

Children are also extremely vulnerable to the indirect impacts of COVID-19, such as school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains. The agency intends to use the money raised from One Love to respond to immediate needs, which include soap, facemasks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and lifesaving information for children and families.

“We have a unique opportunity to chart a brighter future for the children and young people most likely to suffer its long-term consequences”, said Ms Fore. “From ending violence, injustice and discrimination, to building fairer and more just societies, young people have made their message loud and clear. It is time for the rest of the world to hear it.”

The project also has the support of jewellery brand, Pandora, which has pledged to match every dollar raised to purchase One Love, up to the value of USD 1 million.

