BLACK SMOKE: Voting for Pope enters 3rd ballot

Vatican, Rome | VATICAN NEWS | Black smoke rose from the chimney over the Sistine Chapel at 11:50 on Thursday morning, signalling the second ballot of the first full day of the conclave – and the third ballot overall – was inconclusive.

As the cardinals break for lunch, the people in the square continue to look up at the chimney in anticipation. Voting is expected to resume at around 16:00.

Around 15,000 people had gathered in St Peter’s Square to await the announcement.

Among those in the square were Sarah and Cameron, a newlywed couple from Indiana in Rome for their honeymoon. They told Kielce Gussie that they had been due to attend Mass with Pope Francis on Thursday, but that although saddened that this is no longer the case, they know that “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Sarah expressed her hope that the new Pope might be able to be a voice of reason in a troubled world.

This was reiterated by Fr Prashant Padu, a student in Rome from the Archdiocese of Bombay. “The Church has been blessed with wonderful Popes” he said, expressing his hope that he next one might be able to encompass the best of them all.