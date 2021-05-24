Bishop warns priests against alcohol

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Roman Catholic Bishop of Soroti Joseph Oliach Eciru has advised clergymen to desist from drinking alcohol.

Bishop Oliach made the call yesterday during the commissioning of fifty catechists at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Bukedea mission.

He said many priests have taken to excessive consumption of alcohol forgetting that they are church leaders who carry and serve the body and blood of Jesus Christ at the church.

“The church is for righteous people who live as an example, I do not see the reasons why a priest goes to the altar while drunk, this should stop with immediate effect”, said Bishop Oilach.

The bishop also added that some of the priests have started missing church service because of hangover and during church service, the priests are clearly drunk.

“In Roman Catholicism a priest and Christians are representatives of Jesus Christ, so for a priest to enter into church when drunk is extremely bad, let’s stop drinking and serve God”, said Oliach.

Paul Khaukha, a trainer at the Pastoral Training School of Bukedea also condemned the act of such priests, saying that they should take what the bishop has told them seriously since the spirit of drinking will not help them.

URN