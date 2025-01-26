Bishop Odoki warns christians against interfering with celibate life of clergy

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Arua Catholic Diocese Rt. Rev. Sabino Ocan Odoki has warned Christians against meddling with the celibate life of the Clergy.

Celibacy in the Catholic Church Doctrine relates to taking vows of living a single unmarried life which mainly applies to Bishops, Priests, Reverend Sisters and Brothers

While administering the Sacrament of the order of Deaconate to four Seminarians and Brothers at Ediofe Cathedral Ordination grounds on Saturday, Bishop Sabino said sometimes people begin to extend relationship love to the ordained men and women who have already committed themselves to life of celibacy.

Bishop Odoki also urged the Religious to ensure that they remain servants and simple just like slaves and avoid putting themselves high above the people they serve.

However, Monsignor Kasto Adeti, the Vicar General of Arua Diocese confirmed that the newly ordained were found to be worthy and hence had no objection to their ordination. The newly ordained Deacons include: Walter Amagule a Diocesan from Oriajini parish in Terego district, Brother Mark Akawu Ocoli from Franciscans of our Lady of the Poor, Brothers Charles Mugonza and John Edema all of Missionaries of Jesus the Divine Master in Arua City.

The four are expected to be ordained into Priesthood after six months if they remain committed to the promise.

Arua Catholic Diocese currently has over 2.5 million believers with more than 200 Priests and 300 Reverend Sisters and 67 Parishes stretching from Arivu in Arua district to Pakele in Adjumani district.

URN