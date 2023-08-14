Bishop Mukasa concerned after 13 seminarians fail to join Major Seminary

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Kasana-Luwero Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa has expressed concern over the unsuccessful transition of 13 seminarians from St. Kizito Minor Seminary in Nandere under Nandere Parish to a Major Seminary. Traditionally, seminarians from a Minor Seminary proceed to a Major Seminary to pursue courses such as Systematic Theology and Philosophy after completing their Advanced (A) Level studies.

Within the Kasana-Luwero diocese, St. Kizito Minor Seminary in Nandere is the sole seminary. Seminarians who complete their Senior 6 education while in Minor Seminaries typically move on to one of the four Major Seminaries under the Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC). These include St. Mary’s Major Seminary in Ggaba, St. Thomas Aquinas National Major Seminary Katigondo, St. Paul National Major Seminary Kinyamasika, and Uganda Martyrs’ National Major Seminary Alokolum.

Bishop Mukasa addressed the issue during the 22nd-anniversary celebration of St. Kizito Minor Seminary in Nandere. It marked his first appearance outside the Diocesan headquarters since his Consecration and Installation on August 5, 2023.

At the event, Bishop Mukasa revealed that out of the 15 seminarians trained over a six-year period from S.1 to S.6, with the aim of progressing to the Major Seminary for Priesthood preparation, only two have excelled. He advised seminarians who are not ready to complete their journey towards Priesthood to candidly express their decision to their parents before proceeding.

While he emphasized that he was not issuing threats, he stressed the importance of avoiding the wastage of resources allocated to their training at the Minor Seminary. The Prelate also urged parents of seminarians to support their children in this regard.

He acknowledged the pivotal role these young individuals play in the future of the diocese, underscoring the importance of the successful completion of their journey to Priesthood. During the event, a fundraising drive was conducted for the construction of a new and spacious Seminary Chapel valued at UGX 800 million.

Approximately UGX 23 million was raised, including UGX 6 million in cash and UGX 17 million in pledges. Bishop Mukasa additionally inaugurated a newly constructed dormitory valued at UGX 500 million, dedicated to the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Bishop Mukasa commended the seminary’s growth in the last three years, with an increased enrollment from 96 to 181 students under the leadership of the Rector, Rev. Fr. Kisamba Mugerwa.

