Besigye’s lawyers report abduction of retired Major Ronald Iduli

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye’s legal team have reported the alleged abduction of their colleague, Retired Major Ronald Iduli. According to lawyer Eron Kiiza, Major Iduli was picked up from his home in Bulenga around 4:00 am this morning by military personnel, accompanied by police officers.

Kiiza explained that this was not an arrest, but rather a kidnapping, as the process did not follow formal procedures required for an arrest. He was informed of the incident by Major Iduli’s close relatives, who described it as an abduction. Kiiza has since deployed other lawyers to search various known detention centers in Kampala in an attempt to locate Iduli.

Kiiza further stated that they would file an application in the High Court demanding Iduli’s production, whether dead or alive. “We are looking for him and will apply for habeas corpus before the High Court,” Kiiza told reporters.

Iduli was scheduled to join the defense team to represent Besigye and Abeid Lutaale Kamulegeya, who are facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms before the General Court Martial in Makindye.

At the time of writing, the police spokesperson, Kitumba Rusoke, could not be reached for comment, as his phone number was unavailable. Similarly, Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Deputy Police Spokesperson Col. Deo Akiiki, who was attending a human rights event, was unable to confirm the reports. He referred the matter to the Crime Intelligence or Criminal Investigations Department, stating he had no information on the situation.

In 2018, Major Iduli won a case against the government after being forcibly retired from the UPDF. The High Court, presided over by Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli, awarded him over 700 million Ugandan Shillings in compensation for lost income following his wrongful retirement. The court found that Iduli’s dismissal was illegal, unconstitutional, and malicious.

Iduli had joined the UPDF in 1998 and served as a defense lawyer at the General Court Martial from 2014 to 2016. He was forced into retirement under the pretense that he had voluntarily applied, despite not reaching the mandatory retirement age. In his lawsuit, he sought compensation for unpaid allowances, pension, and damages for lost income.

The court ruled that the military’s actions against Iduli were unlawful and ordered compensation that included 28 million Shillings for unremitted gratuity, 6 million Shillings for unpaid pension, and 538 million Shillings for lost income. Additionally, he was awarded 90 million Shillings for psychological distress and 50 million Shillings in aggravated damages, with an interest rate of 20 percent per annum until the total sum was paid. During his tenure as a defense counsel, Major Iduli represented individuals in complex cases, including former MP Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi, who was accused of treason after being extradited from Botswana to face trial in Uganda.

*****

URN