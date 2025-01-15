Bees halt court proceedings in Abim, scatter residents in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Swarms of bees caused chaos on Tuesday, halting court proceedings at Abim Magistrates Court and triggering a stampede in South Division, Moroto Municipality, resulting in injuries to several individuals. In Abim, the bees invaded the courtroom around midday, creating widespread panic. Court staff, prison officers, police officers, litigants, remandees, and suspects were all attacked by the bees, causing 12 remandees and 7 suspects to temporarily escape custody amidst the chaos.

The swarm forced everyone inside the courtroom to flee for safety. In Moroto, the bee attack spread to the Campswahili Police Station and South Division offices, leaving at least three people injured. Isaac Lokol, the South Division LC3 Chairperson, explained that the bees were triggered by Emmanuel Ekaru, who had climbed a tamarind tree to pick fruit.

Ekaru inadvertently disturbed a beehive, causing the bees to attack him and then spread across the area. He fell from the tree during the attack, and the bees quickly spread to the police and surrounding institutions. Lokol recounted the incident, saying that while he and Abdullah Angella, the councilor for Campswahili Chini Ward, were in the office, Angella was chased by the bees when he went out to use the washroom.

He returned running with the bees following him, prompting a widespread scramble for safety. An elderly woman, Maria Loyolo, who was seeking information about elderly grants, was injured and was subsequently admitted to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, alongside Ekaru. The bees also attacked suspects in the Campswahili Police Station, along with police officers, forcing the transfer of the suspects to Moroto Central Police Station.

Mike Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional Police Spokesman, confirmed that the situation was contained by the swift intervention of prison authorities, the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), and police personnel. The escaped remandees and suspects were re-apprehended and returned to Amita Government Prisons.

Longole expressed regret over the disruption of court proceedings and commended the prompt response from security forces. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and measures are being taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In another part of Moroto, the Nadunget Sub County office has been partially occupied by bees, with the hive located on the roof near the office entrance. Despite the presence of bees, the office remains in use, with staff staying indoors during the afternoon hours to avoid the swarming insects.

