Bayobab unveils fibre optic connecting Kampala to Malaba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bayobab Uganda, the digital infrastructure arm of MTN Group, has unveiled a major fibre optic route connecting Kampala to Malaba, marking a significant step in strengthening East Africa’s digital corridor.

The newly launched Uganda Railway National Long Distance (NLD) route runs along a 260-kilometre corridor between the capital and the Kenyan border, offering a critical link to Mombasa’s subsea cable landing stations.

The US$4million infrastructure, developed between December 2024 and February 2025, positions Bayobab as a key player in regional digital transformation.

The fibre route not only reduces the distance and latency between Uganda and global networks but also introduces greater redundancy to Uganda’s connectivity infrastructure, a vital development for the landlocked country.

Juliet Nsubuga, Managing Director of Bayobab Uganda, said the deployment was driven by the need to democratise access to high-speed internet across the region.

“In collaboration with Uganda Railway, we leveraged existing rail infrastructure to deliver robust fibre connectivity between Kampala and Malaba. This route enables digital inclusion for communities, telecoms, and service providers along the corridor,” she said at the launch event in Kampala.

Existing network

The Kampala–Malaba route supplements MTN Group’s existing fibre footprint in Uganda, which already spans routes such as Busia–Jinja–Mabira–Kampala and Malaba–Tororo–Lira–Karuma–Masindi–Luweero–Kampala. It also integrates with Bayobab’s fibre route in Kenya from Mombasa to Malaba and Busia, effectively completing a continuous high-capacity data backbone between Kampala and the Kenyan coast.

MTN Uganda had laid more than 17,000km of fibre optic infrastructure nationwide by the end of December, according to its latest annual financial results.

Julianne Mweheire, the Director Industry Affairs and Content Development at Uganda Communications Commission welcomed the milestone.

“The new route adds to the existing fibre network, connecting Uganda to the Kenya border, and should increase on the already existing redundancy of connectivity access for Uganda as a whole. This launch aligns perfectly with Uganda’s national agenda to digitise services, expand connectivity, and close the gap between urban and rural access.”

Low-latency, high-availability links to key data centres

Bayobab’s fibre network now provides over one terabyte of capacity, supporting low-latency, high-availability links to key data centres including Raxio, Airtel House, and MTN Uganda. The infrastructure is expected to benefit hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers seeking stable, scalable interconnection in Uganda and the wider East African region.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, underscored the broader socioeconomic impact. “This investment unlocks real possibilities for Uganda’s digital economy,” she said. “From startups accessing cloud platforms in real time to farmers making data-driven decisions, and schools participating in virtual learning, this is about connecting people to opportunity.”

Bayobab’s expansion forms part of MTN Group’s broader strategy to establish a pan-African digital infrastructure network that can meet rising demand from telecoms, ISPs, and global tech firms. The new fibre route is expected to further position Uganda as a viable hub for digital investment and service delivery.

The Kampala–Malaba line is the shortest and newest fibre link connecting Uganda to the Kenyan border and, by extension, to global internet infrastructure. It enhances route diversity for regional operators and mitigates risks of downtime, thereby supporting the growing digital demands of East African economies.