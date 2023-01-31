BAT Certified for 3rd time as top employer  

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Top Employers Institute has named BAT Uganda as a Top Employer in Uganda and Africa for the third time in a row.

BAT was amongst just 15 companies crowned the world’s best businesses to work for, during a virtual award ceremony. Globally, the BAT Group was certified as a Top Employer in 37 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The Top Employer certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six human resource domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion and more according to David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute. , said: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted.

Mathu Kiunjuri, Managing Director BAT Uganda said: “We are honoured to receive the Top Employer certification for the 3rd consecutive year. This certification recognises BAT’s diverse and inclusive culture as well as an purposeful and enabling working environment.”