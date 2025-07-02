Ban on single-use plastics takes effect in Nigeria’s Lagos

ABUJA, NIGERIA | Xinhua | The authorities in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Lagos, the country’s economic hub, on Tuesday began enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics below 40 microns to address environmental concerns and promote sustainability.

Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources in Lagos, told reporters at a press conference that any store found storing or selling single-use plastics would be sealed, while warning everyone to desist from such acts.

“There will be no going back from July 1 on the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics, which are less than 40 microns in Lagos State,” Wahab said.

Offenders will be punished according to the environmental laws of the state, he said, noting that extensive public awareness campaigns had been conducted since the ban was announced in January 2024. The ban also includes styrofoam food containers.

The ban is mainly part of a comprehensive effort to mitigate the adverse effects of plastic pollution on the environment and public health, Wahab said. The government does not, however, ban the production of all categories of plastics and has encouraged producers and distributors of the banned items in the state to take the option of selling them outside Lagos.

Local environmental protection experts and activists hailed the development, describing it as “a positive step towards addressing the global plastic crisis.”

In an earlier phone interview with Xinhua, Niran Alebiosu, a Lagos-based environmentalist, said the ban on styrofoam and single-use plastics reflects a growing awareness of the need for sustainable practices to combat environmental degradation.

“As Nigeria’s economic powerhouse takes this significant step, it sets an example for the entire nation and underscores the importance of collective efforts in preserving the planet for future generations,” Alebiosu said, noting that the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on marine life, soil, and air quality has raised global concerns, prompting governments and communities to take proactive measures.

“The ban aligns with international best practices and demonstrates Lagos State’s commitment to achieving a cleaner and greener environment. Businesses and individuals are urged to adopt sustainable alternatives, such as biodegradable materials, to comply with the new regulations,” the expert added. ■