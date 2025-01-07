Bamasaba students issue ultimatum to Inzu Ya Masaba

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPNDENT | The Bamasaba National Students Association has given Inzu Ya Masaba an ultimatum of 10 days to resolve ongoing issues within the organization. The association leaders made these remarks on Monday during a press conference at Sky Hotel in Malukhu, Mbale City.

Inzu Ya Masaba is currently embroiled in controversy following Umukuka Jude Mike Mudoma’s dismissal of over six ministers in December 2024 and the dissolution of the organization. This move has sparked criticism from Bamasaba across the globe.

Robert Bwayo, the spokesperson for the Bamasaba National Students Association, expressed concern over the ongoing issues. He said they want Inzu Ya Masaba to take the following actions within ten working days: invite religious leaders and stakeholders to reconcile Umukuka and the sacked ministers, remove Stephen Masiga, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba, for making reckless statements that contradict Umukuka’s position, compel the Mwambu clan to apologize for disorganizing Bamasaba during their tenure, and for Umukuka to publicly apologize for the statement regarding the dissolution of Inzu Ya Masaba.

Yusufu Bunoti, the president of the association, emphasized that if the demands are not met within the given period, they will mobilize other youths and storm Inzu Ya Masaba’s offices to seek answers. Manuel Wasunguyi, a member of the association, voiced concerns about the embarrassment caused by the ongoing controversies and called for an urgent resolution.

Stephen Masiga, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba, dismissed the youths, stating that they are too young to comment on issues concerning Inzu Ya Masaba. He further pointed out that they hold no official position within Inzu Ya Masaba or the government to hold them accountable.

