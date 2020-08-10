Ayivu county MP Bernard Atiku officially joins NRM party

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party supporters in Ayivu County have expressed excitement after their MP Bernard Atiku officially joined the ruling party, ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Atiku who is serving his second term in Parliament joined parliament on the FDC ticket in 2011. However, he fell out with the party and contested as an independent candidate in 2016, although he still remained within the opposition circles.

On Sunday, Atiku officially announced that he had changed his alliance and would seek re-election through the NRM party. The MP told several supporters and witnesses who converged at the Ayivu County headquarters at Onduparaka trading centre that he will still work to ensure that the people of Ayivu, get their share of the national cake.

According to MP Atiku, his decision to join NRM party is influenced by the desire to be a new breed and change agent in the NRM party so that it’s clean and corruption-free.

Arua district NRM vice chairperson Joyce Amaguru, who officially received and dressed Atiku in a yellow attire to signify his alliance with the party, applauded him for making the right decision, which will make it easy for him to lobby from the government.

According to Amaguru, the people of Ayivu have lagged for long because of electing MPs affiliated to the opposition party.

Several supporters and leaders of NRM in Arua and Ayivu Division are optimistic that the decision will help bridge the gap between the people of Ayivu and the NRM government that has existed for long and deterred development in the area.

Nahori Oya, the Resident City Commissioner Arua who presided over MP Atiku’s official introduction and unveiling into NRM castigated the people of Ayivu for delaying to realize the need to be with the ruling government over the years.

Following the creation of Arua City, Ayivu Division has now been split into two constituencies of Ayivu East and West. Bernard Atiku has now become the first and more likely the only NRM flag bearer in Ayivu West and stands a high chance of being unopposed since all his potential opponents have been cut off to East Ayivu.

********

URN