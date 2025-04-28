AU troop-contributing countries urge reinforcement as Somalia’s security falters

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Defense and foreign affairs ministers from troop-contributing countries to the African Union (AU) peacekeeping force in Somalia have called for urgent action, warning that Somalia’s security is faltering as the al-Shabaab militant group gains ground.

The ministers from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, together with those from Somalia, convened in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on Thursday. They were also joined by an Egyptian delegation.

Jacob Oboth, Uganda’s minister of defense and veteran affairs, emphasized the need to counter the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab and reinforce ongoing stabilization efforts in Somalia. He called for increased troop deployment, warning that the risk of losing the hard-earned operational gains is possible if no action is taken, according to a statement from his office.

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Somali minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, called for urgent reinforcement of quick reaction forces and a multi-sector offensive to reclaim areas recently lost to al-Shabaab. He argued that peace in Somalia means stability for the entire Horn of Africa.

In May 2019, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorizing a troop reduction, as the Somali forces take over the security of their country. Uganda reduced its forces while Burundi pulled its troops out of the troubled country.

With the security situation in Somalia worsening, Uganda announced plans earlier this year to deploy more troops to the country. Egypt has also expressed interest in sending troops to Somalia.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, highlighted the need for sustained political and financial support for AU operations in Somalia.

Youssouf said UN Security Council Resolution 2719 calls for predictable and sustainable funding for African-led peace operations, noting that global peace is a shared responsibility.

He said the AU is requesting only 190 million U.S. dollars for 2025, far less than the estimated 7 billion dollars that maritime piracy once cost the world annually.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defense Soipan Tuya argued that the funding challenges may be attributed to donor fatigue, noting the urgent need for predictable funding.

Tuya said Somalia’s stability is integral to regional and global security, urging the international community to act in unity. ■