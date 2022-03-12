AU says Great Museum of Africa to preserve, promote African heritage

Great Museum of Africa will showcase, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the continent

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The Great Museum of Africa is set to preserve, promote and nurture African heritage, a senior African Union (AU) official said Friday.

The remark was made by Cessouma Minata Samate, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, as she emphasized the need to endeavor to promote and profile Africa’s arts, culture and heritage, in which the Great Museum of Africa is set to play an important role.

“We are launching the temporary site of the Great Museum of Africa, which will serve as a focal point institution of the museum and implement activities of the museum before the permanent site is built and operational,” an AU statement quoted Samate as saying.

“We are continuously exploring how to strategically share key messages related to the protection, promotion and preservation of Africa’s rich cultural and natural heritage which is key to our development,” the AU Commissioner said.

The Great Museum of Africa is planned to be launched in 2023 as part of the first ten-year implementation plan of the AU’s 50-year continental development Agenda 2063.

The museum, which will be hosted by Algeria in the capital Algiers on behalf of the continent, will showcase, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the continent.

Samate emphasized that this year has been a landmark year for the Great Museum of Africa.

“A sign of greater things to come as we look to continue this journey with us and promote this important sector further, to ensure it contributes to the implementation and aspirations of the AU Agenda 2063 in including its 5th Aspiration, which specifically focuses on arts, culture and our heritage,” Samate said.

The AU has introduced continental policy instruments to ensure the promotion and development of this sector, across the continent.

Angela Martins, AU Head of Culture Division, on her part emphasized the significant contribution of arts, culture and heritage sector to the integration of the continent, to the socio-economic development and poverty alleviation through job creation and social inclusion has been undoubtedly evident.

Nawel Dahmani, Chairperson of the Technical and Advisory Committee of the Great Museum of Africa, commended the AU’s ongoing cooperation with the host country Algeria for the success of the project thus far.

“We hope that we can realize this within the set time frames and begin to take ownership of our history as we make more history for the future,” said Dahmani.

