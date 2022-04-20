AU announces fund to support South Africa following devastating floods

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission has announced a solidarity fund to support South Africa following recent devastating floods there.

Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “his full solidarity and renewed his sincere condolences” to the affected families, the government and people of South Africa following the deadly floods, according to an AU statement issued late Tuesday.

Floods in the Kwazulu-Natal province of South Africa left hundreds of people dead and caused massive destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Faki announced a donation of 150,000 U.S. dollars from the AU Emergency Fund in support of the South African government’s response and rescue efforts.

“The chairperson reaffirms the unwavering support of and solidarity with the people and government of South Africa during this difficult time,” the statement said.

South African officials said on Sunday that the number of people killed in flood had risen to 443, and that 63 others remained missing, as the KwaZulu-Natal province experienced heavy rains that damaged roads, homes, schools, electricity poles, and many government infrastructure.

According to local officials, the flooding was among the worst the province has experienced.

