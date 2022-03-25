Asuman Basalirwa to contest for speaker of parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Opposition Members of Parliament have endorsed Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, and Kioga County MP Moses Okot Bitek, for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

This was during their caucus meeting on Thursday chaired by the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga at the Parliamentary Conference Hall.

Basalirwa got 49 votes against Erute South MP, Odur Jonathan’s 20 votes. Bitek was unanimously fronted by the Opposition MPs after Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende stepped down.

This process follows the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday at a Seattle hospital in the United States of America.

Basalirwa and Bitek will contest against the NRM candidates Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa respectively.

Basalirwa asked the 109 Opposition MPs to turn up in their numbers and vote for the opposition candidates. He also appealed to his colleagues to mobilize across the different political parties saying that they have whatever it takes to win the election.

Bitek who doubles as the Vice-Chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary Caucus assured the Opposition that they have the support of different MPs from the Northern region in the race.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip urged the Opposition MPs to avoid being involved in acts of bribery.

Mpuuga said that the race is an opportunity for the Opposition to restore the promise that their voters sought of them.

Mpuuga revealed that he will nominate Basalirwa while Bitek by the Opposition Chief Whip.

URN