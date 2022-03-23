ASTU, UPDF kill 16 cattle rustlers, arrest 56 in joint operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and the army from the Third Division have killed 16 suspected cattle rustlers in the ongoing joint security operations in Karamoja sub-region.

The joint security force killed the rustlers about four days ago because of the consistent cattle raids in various districts of the Karamoja sub-region. The raids have left many civilians and security personnel killed.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson explains that ASTU and UPDF decided to open fire at the warriors after they raided kraals and stole 372 cows, 620 goats and sheep. Enanga said the raids forced the security agencies to intensify operations which resulted in the killing of 16 warriors and the arrest of 56 suspects.

“We want to inform you that in the course of last week, we managed to recover eight more guns from warriors in the Karamoja region, 37 bullets and 16 warriors were put out of action during confrontations with ASTU and UPDF,” Enanga said.

It is believed that after the killing of 16 warriors during the fierce fighting, the survivors became angrier and more aggressive. This is suspected to have been the reason why warriors waylaid three staff from the Ministry of Energy who were accompanied by two soldiers and shot them dead.

The killed geologists have been identified as Richard Kiggwe, and Edina Musiime an intern from Makerere University, and Charles Olwenyi, a local liaison officer. But the identities of the two killed soldiers have remained a mystery.

Agnes Alaba, acting minerals director at the ministry of energy said the trio was waylaid on Monday evening when they were carrying out geochemical sampling in Lotisan sub county. The deceased were on an assignment to map mineral-filled areas.

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of UPDF Land Forces, in a Twitter post vowed to send ‘Karimojong criminals’ to hell. “Karimojong criminals killed my soldiers in cold blood! There will be hell to pay for that!! If they want to avoid retribution they better get in touch with our RDCs and commanders in the region now. Otherwise, let us see who the real men are,” Lt Gen Kainerugaba said.

More than 140 guns have been recovered since the fierce fighting between ASTU, UPDF, and warriors. Over 20 civilians and an unspecified number of soldiers and police officers have been killed in the fights.

URN