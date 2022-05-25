Assessors ask court to convict Pastor Ssenyonga’s body guards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court Criminal Division Judge Isaac Muwata has fixed June 1st, 2022 as the date to decide on the case in which three bodyguards of Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church are facing charges of aggravated robbery.

This is after two assessors Consolate Tabu and Sharp Mutoni, asked the court to find the accused persons guilty. The accused are chapati maker Ivan Wanyama and guards Ali Ojulango, Godfrey Mwanda, and Israel Wasswa.

It is alleged that on June 8th, 2018 at Christian Life Church, the three armed with blunt objects robbed Sam Mukula of his mobile phone worth 35,000 Shillings and cash amounting to 500,000 shillings. It is alleged that during the scuffle, they caused grievous harm to Mukula.

The prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya further contends that Mukula was one of the church members who always congregated at Christian Life Church in Makerere Kavule. Mukula was attacked when he went for evening prayers.

The suspects denied the charges, but the prosecution lined up four witnesses who pinned the suspects.

The assessors informed the court that they carefully listened to the evidence by the prosecution and they are satisfied that it is sufficient enough for them to be convicted as charged.

According to the assessors, they are convinced that Mukula’s properties such as cash and a phone were stolen by the accused persons, and violence was used against him.

They also told the court that the accused persons were seen at the scene of the crime by the witnesses participating in the act that has since left the victim with grievous harm of a broken arm.

According to the Penal Code Act, the maximum sentence for aggravated robbery upon conviction is death.

URN