Arua teachers petition IGG over non-payment of salary

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 primary teachers in Arua district have petitioned the Inspector General of Government–IGG over nonpayment of their salaries.

According to the teachers, they decided to petition the IGG after the district officials failed to address their complaints despite repeated promises to address the matter. The affected teachers say they haven’t received any pay since this financial year started in July.

In their petition, the teachers want some district officials whom they did not mention, to be investigated over alleged incompetence exhibited in the management of payroll.

The teachers have also threatened to withdraw their labour saying they cannot continue to teach when their children are at home after being chased due to school fees.

Milka Draru, a teacher at Obaru primary school says that the delayed payment of her salary has taken a huge toll on the welfare of her family.

George Batre, another affected teacher said that his children have been chased from school after failing to pay their school fees since he has not been paid salary for the past seven months.

The IGG West Nile coordinator Comboni Oyet, confirmed receiving the petition saying it falls within their mandate. He says one of their responsibilities is to ensure people do not suffer administrative injustice like nonpayment of salaries.

Early this month, more than 40 primary teachers stormed the office of the Arua Chief Administrative Officer protesting the delayed payment of their salaries.

The acting District Education Officer Henry Wadri attributed the delays to anomalies that arose during the separation of the payroll for the newly created administrative units that were carved out of the greater Arua district.

Arua district chairperson Alfred Okuonzi, has described the actions of the teachers as least expected saying it will not solve the problem of teachers missing the salaries.

According to records from the district personnel office, there are more than 100 teachers affected by the salary anomalies.

