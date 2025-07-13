Arua City gears up for National Tourism Day

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Preparations have begun in Arua City to commemorate World Tourism Day 2025, scheduled for September 27th. This day was set by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to raise awareness about Tourism and its socio-cultural, economic and political impact on communities.

The event will be held under the Theme: Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, highlighting the critical role Tourism plays in driving sustainable development and positive change across economies, societies and the environment.

During the first planning meeting held at the Council Hall, Emmanuel Angudubo, the Assistant Town Clerk of Arua City, said the selection of Arua City to host the national event for this year is a golden opportunity and urged the different sectors to diligently execute activities assigned to them for the success of the day.

Meanwhile, Fred Wathum, the Senior Tourism Officer of Arua City, says commemorating the World Tourism Day in Arua will open the whole of the West Nile region to more Investment opportunities, which the local governments, business community and cultural institutions should commit to tapping into.

Some of the sector heads have applauded the government for the choice of Arua City to host the national event, but appeal for the offer of opportunities for service provision to the locals in the region.

Over 4000 guests are expected to attend the national Tourism Day celebrations, and all hotels and guest house owners in Arua and the surrounding towns of Nebbi, Maracha and Koboko are already undertaking preparations to host guests.

URN