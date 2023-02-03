Arua City Council approves draft physical development plan

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua city councilors have unanimously approved the draft physical development plan to guide land use and development.

The approval follows the expiry of the mandatory 90 days display exercise of the draft physical development plan to the members of public to allow feedback.

While presenting the plan during the extra ordinary council on Thursday, Samuel Wafula, the urban planning specialist at Mott MacDonald said they received numerous comments from key stakeholders during the display exercise and they have made the necessary adjustments where possible.

The draft physical development plan which covers an area of 401.8 sqkm, was developed by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Mott MacDonald under “Greening Uganda’s Urbanization and Industrialization project with support from the European Union.

Among the key features of the draft plan, include a total of 76Km new roads that have been proposed to supplement the existing 206Km access roads. Furthermore, the draft physical development plan also proposed inner and outer ring roads of 25.7km and 10.6km respectively.

James Adiga, the Ayivu Central Mayor explains that the plan will help in addressing encroachment on the available wetlands in the city which are under threat.

According Doreen Onyiru, the female youth councilor, the approval of the draft physical development plan is timely noting that it will help to organize the city.

Godfrey Anguyo, the male councilor for Ayivu North called on more sensitization of the locals such that they can own the new physical development plan.

Moses Findru, the Arua City Senior Physical Planner challenged the leaders to spearhead the implementation of the plan after the final approval by the National Physical Planning Board.

The new plan also proposes to establish play grounds in every ward and open space in every cell. At least four stadiums have also been proposed namely, Abi stadium in Obopi west cell in Odravu ward, in addition Arua Hill, Onduparaka, and Odramacako stadiums.

Section 25(1) b and sub section 3 of the Physical Planning Act 2010 as (Amended) mandates any physical development plan to be presented and discussed by the appropriate committee and if adopted it shall be presented to the local government council.

The approved plan awaits the National Physical Planning Board for final approval before its implantation commences. Its implementation is expected to run from 2022-2040.

*****

URN