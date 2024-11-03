Arua Boda Boda Association starts enforcement against numberless motorcycles

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua City BodaBoda Association has started an operation against cyclists riding numberless motorcycles, which they say are largely responsible for several boda-boda-related crimes in the City.

The move follows a meeting with Uganda Revenue Authority-URA officials during which URA announced an extension of the grace period for registering numberless motorcycles at half cost of 750,000 Shillings down from 1.5 million Shillings.

This is the third time URA is extending the grace period to allow boda boda riders and other motorcycle owners to register their motorbikes at half price.

Most motorcycles in West Nile are acquired from DRC where they are sold at relatively lower prices ranging between 3 to 4 million Shillings.

Thomas Adrole the General Secretary for Arua City Boda Boda Association, said they decided to partner with URA to enforce registration of numberless motorcycles to curb the harsh and inhuman operations done by URA enforcement teams.

Swadik Amaku the acting Chairperson of Arua City Boda Boda Association said they have decided to take over the enforcement against numberless motorcycles to get rid of robberies by some riders.

Abel Kagumire a Commissioner at Uganda Revenue Authority said the decision to extend the half-price registration fee for the motorcycles was arrived at after pleas by the different stakeholders in the West Nile region.

Arua City Boda Boda Association currently has over 5,000 registered members of which 5-10 percent of them use numberless according to the association records.

*****

URN