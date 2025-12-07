Arsenal falls, Manchester City wins as Premier League title race tightens up

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Substitute Emiliano Buendia scored with the last kick of the match to give Aston Villa a 2-1 win at home to Arsenal and throw the Premier League title race wide open.

Buendia buried a loose ball in the Arsenal penalty area to inflict the first defeat since August 31 on the league leader.

Arsenal had slightly the better of the first half, but Matty Cash fired Aston Villa ahead in the 36th minute.

Leandro Trossard equalized for Arsenal seven minutes after the break, but Buendia popped up to give Unai Emery’s side its seventh consecutive win.

Aston Villa is now just three points behind Arsenal, while Manchester City moved to within two of the top of the table after a 3-0 win at home to Sunderland, with Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden scoring the goals ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw away to Bournemouth that sees Enzo Maresca’s side slip further behind Aston Villa and Manchester City in the title race.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Thomas Frank saw his team win 2-0 at home to Brentford, with Richarlison and Xavi Simons wrapping the game up before halftime against Frank’s former club.

Two second-half goals from Hugo Ekitike looked to have put Liverpool on track for a routine win away to Leeds United, but Arne Slot’s side again showed its defensive frailties as Leeds fought back to claim a 3-3 draw.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 73rd-minute penalty got Leeds back into the match, and Anton Stach leveled the score two minutes later.

It looked as if Liverpool had won the game when Dominik Szoboszlai put it back ahead 10 minutes from time, but Ao Tanaka rewarded Leeds’ personality with an equalizing goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

Newcastle United notched a 2-1 home victory over struggling Burnley, with Bruno Guimaraes breaking the deadlock just after the half hour and Anthony Gordon converting a penalty deep in first half injury time, shortly after Burnley’s Lucas Pires was sent off for a serious foul.

Burnley got a consolation goal with Zian Flemming’s 94th-minute spot kick.

Everton moved into European places with a 3-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest, whose defender Nikola Milenkovic put the ball into his own net in the second minute, before goals from Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured a win. ■