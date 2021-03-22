Armed men raid Fred Nyanzi’s home, arrest 15 year old son

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of armed men yesterday morning raided the home of former parliamentary candidate Fred Nyanzi, a brother to the National Unity Platform-NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The group, according to the family was searching for who however escaped from the home as soon as he spotted them. After failing to get hold of him, they arrested his 15-year-old adopted son Happy Mugisha.

This morning, the home of my elder brother, Nyanzi Fred was attacked by heavily armed security operatives travelling in a ‘drone’. They put all family members on gun point. Sensing danger, Nyanzi was able to escape, but they took his adopted son, Happy Mugisha. The intimidation! pic.twitter.com/avFgb040Ye — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 21, 2021

Nyanzi’s wife Majorine who was found at their home in Kikaya-Kyebando explains that Nyanzi was alerted by the unusual sound of barking dogs in the morning, to check on what could be happening in this homestead. At the same time, intruders were forcefully pushing the gate to gain access to the compound. But Nyanzi swiftly used an access route to dodge them before they surrounded the house.

She says that the masked operatives, about eight in number held the family members at gunpoint and forced them to lie on the ground as they searched the house. During the time, they were asking each family member to explain Nyanzi’s whereabouts.

Majorine narrated that the operatives made the house search and all the house rooms, and corners were searched and left everything turned up and down.

Her daughter, Namuleme Magret Nyanzi said she was sleeping in their room when the dad came running passed their window and told them to inform their mother that armed people outside the house were pursuing him. Within moments, they had entered the compound, and suddenly the dogs went mute.

Gilbert Mugisha, a friend to Nyanzi who came to check on the family wondered why security wound raid someones home, instead of summoning him in case he was wanted for any reason.

The raid of Nyanyi’s home was first tweeted by Kyagulanyi in the morning that his brother’s home was under attack. “This morning the home of my elder brother, Nyanzi Fred was attacked by the heavily armed security operatives travelling in a drone.” Kyagulanyi posted on Twitter.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said he was unaware of the said operation.

In recent months, Uganda has witnessed hundreds of abductions reported by families in the aftermath of the presidential election held on January 14. Reports indicated that homes are invaded by plain-clothed members of security forces in the pursuit of anti-government politicians and activists, mainly those under the newly created National Unity Platform. Relatives of those kidnapped allege that their people are severely beaten.

URN