Archdiocese of Mbarara community rallies for multipurpose building at Rubaga

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) community on November 24th, gathered for a successful fundraiser to support completing their much-anticipated multipurpose building in Rubaga. The event brought together parishioners, friends, and well-wishers who generously contributed to this ambitious project.

Once completed, the multipurpose building will serve as an important hub for the community. It will be used for various activities, including religious services, educational programs, social gatherings, and community outreach initiatives. The facility is designed to accommodate large crowds and provide a modern, comfortable space for all.

Chris Gumisiriza, the AMDA Chairman said that this project. Known as the AMDA Rubaga Project, includes the construction of a multipurpose hall block that will also house the SACCO office, and the AMDA office, in addition to a residential block for clergy and a canteen.

“This is more than just a building; it is a beacon of unity. It will serve as a space where we come together to celebrate our faith. Share in the joys and struggles of life, and nurture a sense of belonging. Monthly Masses, community events, and collaborative initiatives will find a home here. Fostering growth and shared values.”

“The clergy house will serve as a sanctuary for our spiritual leaders, providing them with a peaceful space where they can continue their invaluable work in guiding and shepherding us. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering faith and dedication to our community. Each of you whether contributing a modest sum of 1,000 shillings or making larger donations in the millions has played an important role in the success of this project,” Gumisiriza added.

The fundraiser, kicked off with a Holy Mass led by His Grace, Lambert Bainomugisha, Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, sought to raise Shs. 300 million to complete the first two floors of the building, making them ready for use.

Addressing the congregation, Archbishop Bainomugisha urged Christians to renounce sinful ways and embrace Jesus Christ, who sacrificed Himself on the cross for the forgiveness of their sins.

“I implore you all to abandon thievery and accept Jesus Christ, who died for our sins on the cross,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.

“I commend AMDA for their love for God and their demonstration of this love by building for their servants (priests). May God bless you abundantly!”

Several Members of Parliament attended the event, demonstrating their support for AMDA’s community development initiative. Their presence highlighted the project’s significance and its potential to positively impact the broader community.

Rita Atukwasa, the woman member of parliament for Mbarara City said that there is a need for additional funding to complete the project. The priest’s house is described as a crucial facility for visiting priests from the Archdiocese of Barara who come to Kampala for various purposes.

“We need more money to finish, to complete the priest’s house. As you know, Kampala is a central place. Priests come from the Archdiocese of Mbarara to come to study, to come to serve, to come and meet chaplains in different areas, and they need a decent place to stay.”

She called upon Christians, the business community, and politicians to support this noble cause.

Let’s not get tired of giving. Because God gives us oxygen, we breathe it for free. So, I think it is important that we also give to sustain the people of God but also to create path platforms for people to know God more and witness God in their lives, Hon Atukwasa added.

Minister of Information Communication and Technology Dr Chris Baryomunsi also graced the fundraiser and extended his appreciation to AMDA for their exceptional organization of the event. He commended their dedication to the project and acknowledged the significant contributions made by all involved. The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Members of Parliament present for their support of AMDA’s initiatives.

He contributed Shs22 million of which he paid Shs.10 million in cash.

King Ceasor Mulenga, the Chief Guest, urged all Christians to give back to God, the source of all blessings. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity, encouraging the church to recognize and value all members, regardless of their financial contributions. In a remarkable show of generosity, King Ceasor personally donated a substantial sum of Shs 263 million towards the completion of the project.

The project was initiated in 2008, with preliminary fundraising activities commencing that year. However, due to administrative delays in securing the required approvals, the project was temporarily suspended. Construction officially commenced in 2015.