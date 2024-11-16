Archbishop Ssemogerere to Farmers: Just grow the coffee, don’t debate it

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has urged the faithful to stay focused on the practical aspects of coffee growing, advising them not to be distracted by the ongoing debates over the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) merger.

In recent weeks, there has been heated discussion surrounding the decision to collapse and absorb the UCDA back into the Ministry of Agriculture. The debate, which even led to a punch-up inside Parliament, ultimately ended with Parliament approving the mainstreaming approach.

Since then, public anxiety has risen, particularly among coffee farmers who are concerned how these changes might impact the industry, especially in terms of coffee prices.

However, Archbishop Ssemogerere, reassured farmers that coffee remains a valuable crop that continues to yield good returns, despite the recent controversies. He emphasized that coffee has been grown in the region for many years, and while the current political developments may be stormy, they will eventually pass—leaving the crop to endure.

The Archbishop made these remarks during his homily at Munyonyo Minor Basilica, where faithful from the five dioceses of the Kampala Ecclesiastical Province had gathered to mark the 60th anniversary of the canonization of the Uganda Martyrs.

The Archbishop further cautioned farmers to adopt better farming practices and post-harvest handling to ensure they get the best returns when their coffee reaches the market.

His comments on the matter were made amid applause from the congregation, which included people from various walks of life, such as politicians, judges, civil servants, cultural leaders, and the clergy.

He also urged MPs and leaders to approach discussions about issues affecting people’s livelihoods with responsibility and restraint. Quoting Pope Francis’ message, he called on leaders to temper their reactions and avoid unnecessary anger or extreme rhetoric, particularly on issues that affect the well-being of the public.

The rationalization of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has become a contentious issue, sparking heated debates across various sectors, including religious leaders, politicians, cultural figures, and farmers themselves. While many have advocated for the preservation of UCDA and opposed its mainstreaming, the government was firm on its restructuring.

In this context, President Yoweri Museveni has strongly defended his government’s decision to collapse and absorb UCDA, downplaying the role the agency has played in the development of the coffee sector. To back his stance, Museveni issued a series of documents, culminating in a televised address to the nation.

In one of his detailed dossiers, a nine-page response to opposition against the rationalization, Museveni argued that Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), led by Gen. Salim Saleh and himself, has achieved more in a few years than UCDA which was established to improve coffee productivity and marketability.

The president also criticized what he described as tribalism influencing the debate, particularly pointing to strong opposition from MPs in Buganda. The MPs had voiced concerns that the restructuring of UCDA would negatively impact coffee production in the region. Museveni rejected these, remaining steadfast in his position on the matter.

