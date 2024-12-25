Archbishop Ssemogerere decry rampant corruption, youth unemployment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr. Paul Ssemogerere, has highlighted five urgent challenges that Uganda must address to secure a better future for its citizens and prevent further decline.

In an unconventional Christmas message delivered to the media at his office in Lubaga, following the Christmas Mass, Archbishop Ssemogerere urged both citizens and leaders to give these issues serious attention.

The Archbishop’s first call was for Ugandans to recognize the severe impact of environmental degradation on the country’s future. With the ongoing loss of forests and worsening climate conditions, he stressed the need for sustainable environmental practices.

Citing Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si’, which identifies climate change as one of the key challenges of our time, Ssemogerere urged all citizens, especially Catholics, to take personal responsibility for protecting the environment, emphasizing that change starts with individual actions.

He also urged the government to remove taxes and reduce electricity costs, facilitating a smooth transition for citizens from using biomass fuels. He pointed out that without such measures, people would continue relying on charcoal and cutting down forests for firewood. According to the Archbishop, the government should prioritize institutions that consume large quantities of firewood and charcoal, such as schools and hotels, as a first step in addressing the issue.

Uganda’s high energy costs present a significant barrier to the country’s energy transition. Despite having abundant renewable energy resources like hydropower and solar power, the high cost of electricity—largely due to transmission and distribution losses—makes these alternatives less accessible. Additionally, the lack of a robust gas infrastructure and reliance on imported gas further drive up energy costs, hindering the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable fuels.

These challenges continue to push the nation toward the use of traditional biomass fuels, which have harmful environmental and health consequences. Biomass energy remains prevalent across all sectors of the economy, with nearly 100% of rural households and 98% of urban households relying on it for cooking. Land grabbing, the illegal appropriation of land, was another issue the Archbishop addressed. He expressed concern over the growing trend of encroachment on people’s land rights, often through intimidation or misuse of the justice system.

The Archbishop called for greater awareness of land rights and urged citizens to stand against injustices that rob people of their land, which is a fundamental resource for survival and dignity. Perhaps the most pressing concern, according to the Archbishop, is the crisis of youth unemployment. He pointed out that Uganda’s future lies in the hands of its young people, but the country has failed to provide them with adequate opportunities for education, training, and meaningful employment.

He called on both the government and private sector to invest in youth empowerment, as their potential is essential to the nation’s growth and stability. Without action, he warned, the frustration and despair among the youth could lead to greater unrest.

//Cue in; “another alarming issue

Cue out…and the country,”//

Archbishop Ssemogerere also tackled the issue of corruption, describing it as a “poison” that corrodes every facet of society. He pointed out that corruption takes many forms—from bribery to embezzlement—and severely damages public trust and institutions. The Archbishop urged leaders at all levels to act with integrity and accountability, stressing that combating corruption is not just a political necessity but a moral obligation.

He also condemned the escalating abuse of human rights in Uganda, particularly the unchecked impunity that enables such violations. The Archbishop called on the government, Parliament, and judiciary to safeguard the rights of all Ugandans and ensure that the rule of law is respected. Addressing human rights abuses, he said, is essential to promoting social justice and creating a society where every individual can live with dignity.

Finally, Archbishop Ssemogerere drew attention to the widening gap in healthcare access between the wealthy and the poor. He expressed concern that many Ugandans, especially those in poverty, continue to suffer due to inadequate health services, poor infrastructure, and a lack of essential medical supplies. In contrast, the rich often have access to better healthcare, sometimes abroad. The Archbishop called for urgent healthcare reform, urging the government to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their economic status, has access to quality healthcare.

******

URN