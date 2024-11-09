Archbishop of Tororo Dr Obbo set for 2024 pastoral visit to laity in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians based in Kampala have finalized preparations for the 2024 Pastoral Visit of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tororo, Dr Emmanuel Obbo.

Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) officials spent Saturday morning at St Kizito’s Secondary School in Bugolobi, ensuring all is in place for the visit that starts with Holy Mass at 10am on Sunday November 10th. The day’s programme – running from 9.30am when the Archbishop arrives to 1pm – will include blessing and commissioning of the new TADAL executive.

This is the second pastoral visit of Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo to the TADAL community in Kampala and the surrounding areas.

According to Father Philip Odii, Canon Law mandates a Diocesan Bishop to show that he is concerned with all the Christian faithful who are committed to his care. One of the ways he does this is through pastoral visits.

“It is an opportunity for him to know his flock, listen to them, encourage them and address their spiritual and other relevant needs. It is also an opportunity for the people to meet their shepherd, know him, share their concerns, plans, activities, etc. It is an expression of unity and solidarity between the shepherd and his people,” said Father Odii. Fr Odii is the TADAL chaplain.

Another member of TADAL Mutonyi explained that since the birth of TADAL, the Archbishop named or qualified it as a parish, but virtual since it’s a collection of Christians outside the physical boundaries of his diocese.

“It’s therefore imperative that he makes a program to visit his virtual parish and meet with his Christians just as he does back home. It’s even important coz of the distance, the time he visits the village parishes, the Christians in and around Kampala are not able to travel back home.”

The visit was supposed to have crowned a weekend in which a grand fundraising dinner in support of the renovation of St Anthony’s Hospital in Tororo was to have been held today. It has been postponed, after organizers realized all MPs from Tororo Archdiocese would be engaged in a presidential tour of Bukedi district. Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among and Archbishop Dr. Obbo were supposed to grace the now postponed fundraising dinner at Rivonia Suites in Mbuya.

“It has been brought to our attention that H.E The President will be visiting Bukedi sub region from 8th -10th November, 2024. This implies that all political and technical leaders from the region will accompany the president. Due to this coincidence, it has been found fit to postpone the fundraising dinner to allow for the participation of all our leaders in the fundraising event when we finally hold it,” said Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot, chairperson Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), in a brief statement Wednesday morning.

He added that “TADAL Leadership is in consultation with the Rt. Hon. Speaker and His Grace the Archbishop, to determine the most suitable future date that will be communicated as soon as possible. We regret any inconveniences this postponement may cause.”

“Let us prepare to warmly welcome the Archbishop in big numbers,” he added.

The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) was founded with a mission to unite and strengthen the spiritual, moral, and social well-being of Christians originating from Tororo Archdiocese, especially those living outside its boundaries.

🔵TADAL TOP LEADERS

Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot (PhD)- Chairperson

Counsel Charles Okoth Owor – Vice Chairperson

Rev. Fr. Philip Odii – Chaplain

John Oridi- Secretary General

Lilian Christine Akirapa- Treasurer

🔵Deaneries PARTICIPATING

A. ACHILET DEANERY

B. BUDADIRI DEANARY

C. BUDAKA DEANARY

D. BUDUDA DEANERY

E. DABANI DEANARY

F. KWAPA DEANARY

G. MAGALE DEANARY

H. MULAGI DEANARY

I. NAGONGERA DEANARY

J. NYONDO DEANARY

K. PALLISA DEANERY

L. SACRED HEART DEANARY

M. SIPI DEANERY

*******

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS

🟡🟡 CLICK HERE>>>TO CONTRIBUTE TO REHABILITATING ST ANTHONY OR BUY A TICKET

🔴🔴 CLICK HERE>>> TO JOIN FUNDRAISING WHATSAPP GROUP

******

.